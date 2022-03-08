As car thefts continue to rise in Grand Rapids, here's what insurance will protect you best

In the city of Grand Rapids alone, there are 762 car thefts to date, while the year-to-date average for car thefts is 423.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Car thefts continue to rise in West Michigan.

In just three months, between May 1 and July 27, there were 396 thefts or attempted thefts of KIAs and Hyundais in the city of Grand Rapids.

Nick Acosta, Farm Bureau Insurance agent, made a post on Facebook to educate people on what insurance you should get to protect your vehicle and possessions.

Comprehensive insurance is what protects against auto theft.

Vandalism and glass breakage is part of comprehensive coverage. Depending on your deductible, the first few hundred dollars of damage may be on you.

Your renter's or homeowner's insurance is what protects your personal property.

"If you have a bunch of electronics in your vehicle for whatever reason because you're moving places and you're moving for work, and somebody breaks in and steals a bunch of stuff that's not auto insurance, that's your renters and home insurance, because it protects personal property," said Acosta.

With renter's or homeowner's insurance, your possessions are protected regardless if your vehicle is in your driveway or not.

Acosta says a lot of people don't get renter's insurance because they don't think they need it or it's expensive, however every carrier has a bundle discount that will knock off 10 or 15% on auto insurance and give you renter's insurance for around $15 to 20 a month.

Make sure you have the proper protection on your auto and homeowner's policy, Acosta reminds residents.

"If you're paying a $100 a month for liability only, is it worth paying a $150 a month to have coverage on that vehicle?" said Acosta. "Make sure if it's gets stolen, you get a pay check from the insurance company. You gotta budget and figure that out yourself if that's a reliable thing to do or not."

