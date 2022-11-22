Comstock Park man facing charges in human trafficking case

Police say a 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended a 16-year-old girl and began trafficking her online.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Comstock Park man has been arrested for human trafficking, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

In October, the Human Trafficking Task Force received a tip about the man and began investigating. It is believed the 38-year-old suspect befriended a 16-year-old girl and began trafficking her online.

Investigators believed the suspect and the girl were in northern Michigan. Police issued alerts to authorities in the Upper Peninsula, and a Mackinac Bridge Authority employee spotted the man crossing the bridge with a person in the backseat, hidden under a blanket.

Police stopped the vehicle after it crossed the bridge and took the man into custody.

The suspect will be arraigned on charges of sexually abusive activity, human trafficking, possession of child abusive material, and using a computer to commit a crime.

He is expected to be arraigned at the 63rd District Court this week.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.