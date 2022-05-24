Southwest Michigan police need your help finding construction material theft suspect

Michigan State Police say the most recent theft happened Tuesday morning in Dorr Township.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Detectives in Southwest Michigan need your help tracking down who is responsible for stealing power tools and building materials in Barry and Allegan Counties over the past few weeks.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Wayland post are investigating a rash of breaking & entering and larcenies.

The suspect or suspects take tools and materials like roofing, flooring, nails, shingles, roof/ridge vent, drip edge and aluminum/metal brakes.

Detectives captured a maroon GMC pickup on camera at a couple of the venues and a possible suspect.

Reports from Kent and Ottawa counties suggest the same vehicle is involved in similar thefts in Grand Haven and Rockford areas as well.

The most recent theft happened Tuesday morning around 6 a.m. in Dorr Township, police said.

Wayland Post troopers are investigating a rash of B&E/Larceny's from homes/buildings under construction in/around Barry/Allegan Counties over the past few weeks. The unknown suspect(s) are stealing various power tools and building materials

Anyone with info about these incidents or who recognizes the suspect vehicle and/or suspect is asked to contact the Wayland at 269-792-2213 or 269-397-0573 or 1-855-MICH-TIP.

