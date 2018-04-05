Mitchel Savickas' appeal for his conviction of killing another teenager at a bus stop in Wyoming was denied by the Michigan Supreme Court.

Isiah Blue, a Kelloggsville High School student, was gunned down at a bus stop at 44th Street and South Division Avenue in January 2016.

►Earlier: ‘I pray this pain doesn't visit you,' mother of slain teen tells killers

Savickas admitted to shooting Blue several times, saying he feared for his life. In his appeal, Savickas said he should not have been allowed to represent himself during jury selection.

The Appeals Court disagreed, saying Savickas knowingly made the decision to represent himself even after the judge advised him against it.

This week, the Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal.

Now 20, Savickas is serving a mandatory life sentence at a state prison in Ionia.

