The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld second-degree murder convictions for a Grand Rapids teen who caused a deadly crash while fleeing police.

Alejandro 'Alex' Torrez was 16 when he fled police, leading to a chase that ended in a crash that killed his passenger and a young woman in another car.

Torrez ran a red light at an intersection in Kentwood. His vehicle struck a car driven Tara Oskam, a 21-year-old Calvin College student who was on her way home.

Oskam and David Torrez, a 15-year-old passenger in his cousin's vehicle, were killed.

Alejandro Torrez was charged with second-degree murder for the March 11, 2017 crash.

In his appeal, Torrez said there was insufficient evidence for a Kent County jury to find that he acted with malice. The appeals court disagreed and upheld his convictions.

Torrez reached speeds of 115 miles per hour and covered about seven miles before the collision.

A Kent County judge sentenced Torrez in Jan. 2018 to between 28 and 60 years in prison. Now 19, Torrez is serving his sentence at a state prison in Gratiot County.

