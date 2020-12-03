COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who offered two boys a ride home and told them to get in his car, according to the sheriff's office.

The boys were walking home from church on Main Street near East Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. They ran away from the man and called 911.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s with shoulder-length brown, wavy hair and a large brown beard. He has red and black tattoos on his hand and forearm and was wearing a plaid shirt.

He was driving a four-door sedan with a black stripe along the lower portions of the sides. It was last seen driving westbound on Main Street.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the suspect and the incident to contact them at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at (877) 88-SILENT.

