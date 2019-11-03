GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (GRAND HAVEN TRIBUNE) - Bruce Edward Ross told the courtroom that he wasn’t a bad man, that he just made a bad choice the night he consumed alcohol, struck a motorcycle and killed a Marne couple.

Judge Jon Hulsing disagreed during the sentencing hearing Monday morning in Ottawa County Circuit Court. He said that the 64-year-old Coopersville man had not learned from his mistakes that started 40 years ago with his first drunk driving offense.

Larry, 72, and Joyce, 67 Hein died in Ross’ most recent drunken driving incident on Aug. 5, 2018.

Hulsing ordered Ross to consecutively serve 7-15 years in prison for each of two counts of drunken driving causing death.

That means he won’t be eligible for parole until he’s 78, the judge said.

Ross was given credit for serving 31 days in jail since pleading no contest to the charges on Feb. 11.

“They were the best kind of people — loving, gentle, generous,” Joyce Hein’s sister, Julia Hirzel, said during the hearing.

Hirzel said there was nothing anybody could do for Joy and Larry, to bring them back or to change what happened to them. Instead she asked the judge to impose the strongest sentence possible to protect the people of Ottawa County “from a selfish, lawless man.”

The Heins were traveling on Cleveland Street at about 10 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2018. They were on the way home from having dinner with friends, said Patti Laug, who was one of those friends.

Ross was driving a 1998 Jeep Cherokee south on 40th Avenue and pulled in front of the motorcycle.

“This defendant was playing chicken with the headlight coming down the road,” said Prosecuting Attorney Jay Tubergen. “He played chicken with their lives. He lost.”

