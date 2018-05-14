HARVEY, La. — The death of a drug suspect killed during a struggle with JPSO detectives has been ruled a homicide.

Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich says the autopsy for 22-year-old Keeven Robinson showed “significant traumatic injuries to the neck” and ruled his death a homicide.

Cvitanovich noted that the coroner’s definition of homicide is not the legal definition. In this case, homicide is a death from actions caused by another person.

The coroner’s investigation will take weeks to finalize. Toxicology and other forensic tests still need to be done according to Cvitanovich.

Robinson was killed after being chased by narcotics detectives on May 10.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, narcotics officers were trying to engage Robinson while he was pulled over at a Shell station near the corner of Jefferson Highway and Labarre. Robinson was out of the vehicle and when he saw officers approaching, he drove off.

Robinson then crashed into two Jefferson Parish deputy vehicles before getting out of his vehicle and running into some backyards in the neighborhood, hopping fences along the way according to authorities.

Robinson was eventually caught and a struggle ensued. At some points during that struggle he stopped breathing and died on the scene.

Robinson’s family immediately questioned if he died from excessive force, something Lopinto said he couldn’t confirm at the time.

Sheriff Lopinto said that Louisiana State Police has been asked to investigate the case.

"An independent set of eyes is appropriate," Lopinto said.

The four detectives involved in the death will be reassigned to administrative duty until the investigation can be completed. Lopinto said the names of the detectives will not be released at this time.The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office does not use body cameras. Lopinto added that the detectives involved in the incident were undercover and would not have worn body cameras.

Gaylor Spiller with the NAACP said that she is satisfied with the coroner's report and information from JPSO released so far.

"We are here to support all sides. I just want the truth," Spiller said.

Keeven Robinson's grandmother, Sheryl Robinson, spoke after the Sheriff's press conference, saying that her grandson's death is bigger than just one person.

"We want the young black men to be able to walk the street," she said during a press conference with the family's attorney. "And when the police do press them, we want them to be able to let the police do their job, but they’re afraid of the police. Enough is enough."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Information from Danny Monteverde contributed to this report.

