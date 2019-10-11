MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested in Big Rapids on Friday after deputies were investigating counterfeit $100 bills being used at local businesses.

Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office first got a complaint at Menards, then shortly after from the Game Stop in Big Rapids Township. Deputies found the suspects in the parking lot of Dunhams.

Deputies found that the two suspects, from the Chicago area, had used many counterfeit $100 bills throughout the afternoon and evening in the Big Rapids area. Those suspects are now being lodged at the Mecosta County Jail.

