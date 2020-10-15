Grad’s death in fiery crash spurs charges against couple for allowing underage drinking

John Holmes, 18, was drinking at a birthday party in Ada Township prior to his death; investigators say the homeowners knew alcohol was being consumed by minors.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than three months after a Grand Rapids Christian High School graduate died in a single-vehicle crash, charges have been filed against a couple police say allowed the young man and other underage partygoers to drink at their Ada Township home.

Some two-dozen people attended the June 20 party on Preservation Drive NE. The list included 18-year-old John Douglas Holmes, who died later that evening in a rollover crash.

An autopsy showed that Holmes had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit for adults, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

“The homeowners, David and Nichole Kooistra, did not supply the alcohol, however, they were aware that alcohol was being consumed by minors,’’ the Kent County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

David Paul Kooistra, 43, and Nichole Marie Kooistra, 42, have pretrial conferences set for later this month in 63rd District Court. They were arraigned on Friday, Oct. 9.

The charge – drugs/alcohol consumption by minors – allowing on premises, is a misdemeanor punishable by 30 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Attorneys representing the couple issued a joint statement on Thursday, Oct. 15 saying David and Nichole Kooistra did not supply the alcohol and did not know that it was being consumed during the gathering at their home.

“They have cooperated fully with investigators since the accident this summer and have entered a plea of not guilty to the misdemeanor charge,’’ the statement reads. “The Kooistra family continues to extend its deepest sympathy to John’s family and friends.’’

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said the investigation was lengthy included multiple interviews.

“We’re trying to hold people responsible,’’ he said. “There’s tragic consequences for what occurred at that party.’’

A more serious charge of selling/furnishing alcohol to a minor causing death was also considered, but Becker said circumstances of the case did not support the 10-year felony.

Investigators say Holmes was among a group of about 25-30 students from Grand Rapids Christian High School who attended a birthday party at the Kooistra home, located on Preservation Drive near Grand River Drive NE. The couple’s daughter is a 2020 graduate of Grand Rapids Christian.

“Holmes was seen by several partygoers consuming alcohol,’’ the sheriff’s department wrote in a news release. “He left the party in the vehicle that he arrived in and later crashed.’’

The party took place on Saturday, June 20. Shortly before 11 p.m. that evening, Kent County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Pettis Avenue south of Two Mile Road NE, also in Ada Township. The vehicle was on fire.

Investigators determined a 2019 GMC Acadia was northbound on Pettis when the vehicle left the road and flipped over. Holmes, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The autopsy results showed that at the time of the car crash, Holmes’ blood alcohol concentration was three times the legal limit and that he had THC in his system,’’ the sheriff’s department wrote in a news release.

For those of legal drinking age in Michigan, the threshold for drunk driving is a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or above. It is a crime for those under 21 to have a blood alcohol level of 0.02% or greater. Holmes had a blood alcohol level of 0.24%, the sheriff’s department said.

On June 21, Grand Rapids Christian High School Principal Brad Mockabee posted a message about the death of Holmes.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn that 2020 graduate, John Holmes, died last night in a single-car accident,’’ Mockabee wrote. “We grieve with his mother, Cynthia, his brother George, and countless other friends and family.

“Those of us who knew John, remember a kind and friendly student who was loved by his classmates, teachers, and coaches.

“He lived his life with passion and worked incredibly hard to achieve his goals,’’ Mockabee wrote. “John excelled both in the classroom and on the athletic field where he played football and basketball. He planned to continue his football career next year at Brown University.’’

A few days after his death, a memorial was held for Holmes at the Grand Rapids Christian High School football field. It was attended by hundreds of friends, family members, classmates and teammates.

