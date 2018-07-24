PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 53-year-old woman is dead after deputies say her husband shot her in Ottawa County overnight.

The sheriff's office was called to Barry Street between 152nd Avenue and 144th Avenue in West Olive shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 24.

Authorities tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE it was a friend of the couple's 17-year-old son that called police.

That friend wasn't on the property but the couple's son was playing a video game with his friend over the internet when the son heard gun shots.

The teen walked outside to see his father on the ground with injuries to his mouth and ran back to his video game to alert his friends.

Police initially thought it was a "SWATing" incident. SWATing is when someone places a fake emergency call from another location. But when police arrived on scene they found 55-year-old Michael Scott McNeal injured in the yard. They also found 53-year-old Sherrilee Suzzanne McNeal shot dead inside a trailer on the property.

Police believe Michael killed Sherrilee and then turned the gun on himself. Michael is still alive. Authorities say he is in critical but stable condition and may likely survive. Neighbors told police they heard heated arguments in the past.

"They were married but there is some indication that they may have contemplated or started the proceedings for divorce," Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Captain Mark Bennett, said on Tuesday.

"She had left the residence, we're told, but had recently returned to live in a trailer outside of the residence on that same property. So what happened last night to precipitate this issue is still what we'd like to know and still what we're striving to find out."

Police say Michael Scott McNeal does have an assault charges from decades ago. Charges for Tuesday's crime could be filed against him as early as Wednesday.

As for the couple's teenage son, he was not injured in this incident and is staying with friends.

The crime remains under investigation.

