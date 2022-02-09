'Scared for my safety': Court records show suspect in Mollie Schmidt's murder has concerning criminal past

In 2008, Garcia was arrested for kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. Court documents reveal disturbing details of the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

WYOMING, Mich. — NEW DETAILS: The man police say is connected to the murder of Mollie Schmidt is still at large, and authorities have officially declared him a suspect.

Friday evening, detectives from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety obtained an arrest warrant for open murder on 44-year-old Yenly Garcia in relation to the homicide of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt.

As the search for Garcia continues, we're now learning more about that man and his lengthy criminal past.

Mollie was described by her family as a loving mother and person, and they don't know why anyone would want to hurt her. But we now know that the man accused of her murder has a history of violence against women.

In July of 2008, Yenly Garcia was arrested for kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. Court records reveal disturbing details, describing how a female victim was dragged into an abandoned basement, handcuffed and duct-taped over her eyes and mouth.

According to the documents, someone nearby reported hearing a woman screaming and reported it to police. The first two officers on the scene had to climb in a broken window, and that's where they too heard the screams. When officers found Garcia, they said he was pointing a gun to the victim's head. Reports also say the woman was cut with a seven-inch steak knife. 13 ON YOUR SIDE will not report the name of the victim or her relationship to Garcia to help protect her identity and privacy.

Garcia eventually pleaded guilty to charges of False Imprisonment, which holds an 8-15 year sentence and Felonious Assault, which holds a 2-4 year sentence. In letters obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE, Garcia sent hand-written notes to the judge, asking for leniency, saying he had bi-polar disorder and severe depression.

"I know I'm guilty of it. I have to get punished for it," Garcia wrote from the Kent County Jail. "I hope to prove myself again as a hardworking and productive member of society without the likelihood of being involved in criminal behavior."

In his note, Garcia also said that he and the victim had reconciled, and that he was "deeply sorry" for what he had done.

Court transcripts show the judge said to him, "Mr. Garcia, whether or not the victim here has forgiven you, this certainly is a very serious offense."

Garcia was ultimately sentenced to a minimum of eight years in prison and was paroled in 2016.

Shortly after he was released, the woman who had survived his attack filed an order of protection against him. In the Personal Protection Order affidavit, she wrote, "I am scared for my safety."

She went on to write that just two days before her attack in 2008. Garcia was released from jail after serving eight months for a domestic violence charge.

"I know that Yenly has recently been released from prison and is back here in Grand Rapids, MI," she wrote. "I am very fearful that he will come and harm me again."

Before the 2008 offense, Garcia was already a four-time habitual offender. He had four misdemeanors including two assaults, domestic violence and attempted retail fraud 1st.

"The question becomes, how does somebody who has prior criminal history and sentenced to prison, get out and then have the ability to commit additional crimes," said Sarissa Montague, an attorney with Levine & Levine.

Court documents revealed that Garcia came to the United States from Cuba when he was 16, and he has an eleventh grade education. He was previously married and has two children.

"Even if somebody has a bad history, unless they've been convicted of something like first degree murder, where there is no chance of parole, they're most often going to become parole eligible at some point," Montague said.

"Michigan does have a very difficult and complicated sentencing scheme," she added. "It takes into consideration the particular crimes that were committed, a person's past criminal history, specific incidents, and specific things related to the crime that they have been convicted of."

"And when you put all of those things together, that's how they determine what a person's sentence is."

If Garcia is located and found to be more than an person of interest in Mollie Schmidt's murder, Montague said his past criminal history will play a role in his future.

"It will come into consideration in a number of different places," she explained. "It will come into consideration when it comes to bond, for potential plea negotiations, and for purposes of sentencing."

Again, Yenly Garcia's is still at-large, and police are searching for him in connection to the murder of Mollie Schmidt. Court documents reveal that he may have ties in Miami, Florida.

He's 5'10", 200lbs, and is described to have face tattoos.

Anyone with information as to Garcia’s location is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.