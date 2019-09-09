GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Daniel Beckley Jr., 28, was arraigned Monday on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death in a Spring Lake Township crash.

The crash occurred Friday afternoon on 148th Avenue near Lori Lane. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said Beckley was driving his 2003 Dodge pick-up truck at a "high rate of speed" south on 148th Avenue. He crossed the center line and hit a northbound 2009 Ford Escape head-on.

Jennylynn Carletto, 60, was driving the Ford Escape. Her vehicle came to a rest on the east side of 148th Avenue, and she was pinned inside. Carletto's injuries were fatal.

Beckley's Dodge traveled nearly an entire city block after the impact. He was not injured.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.

