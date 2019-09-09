GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department says the Creston Market was broken into around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

According to GRPD, the suspect broke out the front window, appeared to take items and got into a vehicle nearby.

Sgt. Cathy Williams said this would be the fifth time since Aug. 7 the store has been broken into. GRPD has made four arrests in those cases, but no one is in custody related to this break-in.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.