Crime

Police investigating criminal incident on E Pontaluna Road; residents asked to avoid the area, shelter in place

Police say they will provide updates as the situation continues.
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Norton Shores Police are investigating a criminal incident that began as a domestic dispute in the 1200 block of E Pontaluna Road.

Residents in that area are being asked to shelter in place unless authorities on scene say otherwise. People are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Police will provide updates as the situation continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

