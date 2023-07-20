DASH CAM: Video released by police shows 5 suspects flee from stolen vehicle crash, 2 still at large

The Kent County Sheriff's Office released dash cam footage of a chase with a stolen vehicle that resulted in a rollover crash at the East Beltline and Burton Street.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) released dash cam footage of a chase with a stolen SUV that resulted in a rollover crash Thursday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., KCSO says they received a report of a stolen vehicle on Village Springs Dr SE in Ada. Investigators say that a Ford SUV was stolen from a home after the keys were left in the vehicle.

KCSO said the spotted the stolen SUV around 7:15 a.m. on Lake Eastbrook Blvd and attempted to stop it, but it took off on East Beltline Avenue.

The dash cam footage released by KCSO shows the stolen SUV driving quickly towards Burton Street before it eventually hits a Ford Taurus traveling westbound on Burton, causing it roll over.

After the crash, five suspects from the stolen vehicle ran from the scene of the crash.

One of the suspects was apprehended by a civilian and handed over to police, KCSO says. Two more suspects were taken into custody by deputies. KCSO says that one of the suspects apprehended, a juvenile, was found with a loaded gun in their possession.

The ages of the three suspects apprehended are 14, 15 and 18. Two additional suspects are still outstanding at this time.

The 25-year-old driver of the Taurus from Grand Rapids was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

One of the suspects was hospitalized with minor injuries.

