FLINT, Mich. — A former mid-Michigan high school gym teacher accused of filming a naked 14-year-old girl at a tanning parlor has pleaded guilty to one charge in the case.

43-year-old Jacob Emmendorfer pleaded guilty Monday in Genesee County to one count of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person. In exchange, prosecutors dropped three other charges he'd faced.

The Flint Journal reports that Emmendorfer was charged last April after the girl saw a cellphone dangling over a wall separating her tanning cubicle from another at a Clio salon.

Emmendorfer was arrested at the scene. He was later fired from his job at Davison High School.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.