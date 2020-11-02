FLINT, Mich. — A former mid-Michigan high school gym teacher accused of filming a naked 14-year-old girl at a tanning parlor has pleaded guilty to one charge in the case.
43-year-old Jacob Emmendorfer pleaded guilty Monday in Genesee County to one count of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person. In exchange, prosecutors dropped three other charges he'd faced.
The Flint Journal reports that Emmendorfer was charged last April after the girl saw a cellphone dangling over a wall separating her tanning cubicle from another at a Clio salon.
Emmendorfer was arrested at the scene. He was later fired from his job at Davison High School.
