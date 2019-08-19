BLENDON TWP.,Mich.- Deputies in Ottawa County arrested a suspect after an attempted break-in Monday morning.

The incident happened in the area of 5400 block of Stanton Street in Blendon Township.

A man who lives in the home said he installed a security system yesterday and it alerted him this morning that a man was trying to break into his home.

That same victim was a victim of another home invasion a short time ago.

The suspect was located by the K9 unit and received a minor injury when he fell while running from police. The 38-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital and will be lodged in the Ottawa County Jail.

Police did not say if anything was taken, but say the suspect knew the man who lives at the home.

Investigators also say the suspect may have a substance abuse issue

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.