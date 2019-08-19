BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - After installing a security camera in his doorbell Sunday, an Ottawa County man says it helped stop an attempted home invasion.

"You could see him with his hand underneath his T-shirt messing with the door knob," said homeowner Nick VanGeest. "He was obviously there with all the wrong intentions."

The incident happened at VanGeest's home in the 5400 block of Stanton Street in Blendon Township. He installed the security system after his truck was broken into last weekend.

VanGeest called police after seeing the suspect on his ring doorbell camera. The man was still in the yard of the residence when deputies arrived, said Capt. Mark Bennett with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

"He very quickly ran from the units, and a perimeter was set up," Bennett said. "Ultimately, one of the K9 units did find him."

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, sustained minor injuries when he fell during the chase. He was taken to the hospital and will lodged in the Ottawa County jail.

Doorbell security systems and those like them have cut daytime home invasions drastically, Bennett said.

"More and more all the time," he said. "It's amazing even in the last couple of years the technology that we have been able to access to help solve crimes. It's amazing the amount of people nowadays that do have that technology deployed."

Police did not say if anything was taken, but say the suspect knew the man who lives at the home.

Investigators also say the suspect may have a substance abuse issue

