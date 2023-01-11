Drug Enforcement Administration announces seizure of more than 379 million doses of fentanyl in 2022

More than 19 million deadly doses of fentanyl pills and powder were seized in Michigan and Ohio.

DETROIT — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is announcing the seizure of more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022.

This includes more than 50.6 million fentanyl laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder.

In Michigan, Ohio and Northern Kentucky alone, the DEA says they seized more than 280,000 fentanyl-laced pills and over 600 pounds of fentanyl powder, totaling more than 19 million deadly doses.

According to the DEA, fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing the United States. The man-made opioid is 50 times more potent than heroin. Just two milligrams, or the amount small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose.

Most of the fentanyl trafficked by the Sinaloa and CJNG Cartels is being mass-produced at secret factories in Mexico with chemicals sourced largely from China. Officials say the pills are mean to look like well-known pills like Oxycontin, Percocet and Xanax, but only contain filler and fentanyl.

“Fentanyl in pill form is a deliberate attempt by drug cartels to make illicit drug use more appealing to Americans. We have seized fentanyl in just about every size, shape and color in both Michigan and Ohio,” said DEA Detroit Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene.

Greene says no pills found readily available on social media should be considered safe.

In 2022, the DEA seized more than double the amount of fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills than it seized in 2021. The DEA also seized nearly 131,000 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 4,300 pounds of heroin and over 444,000 pounds of cocaine.

The DEA is now providing a regularly updated counter on their website.

