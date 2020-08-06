'Multiple' stolen vehicles recovered from break-ins at Grand Rapids dealerships

Similar incidents are also being investigated by the Grand Rapids Police Department and Kentwood Police Department.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Three law enforcement agencies are investigating a string of break-ins that occurred on Plainfield Avenue overnight on Friday.

Several car dealerships were broken into; vehicles and sets of keys were stolen with the intention of the suspects coming back later and stealing the cars, police say.

The investigation remains open, but the Kent County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested and "multiple" stolen vehicles were recovered. Similar incidents are also being investigated by the Grand Rapids Police Department and Kentwood Police Department.

The sheriff's office said there are "no connections to any national groups/crimes."

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity to police.

