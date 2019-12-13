ROCKFORD, Mich. —

The Kent County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident in Rockford on Deer Trail NE that is causing them to ask the public to seek shelter and avoid the area, deputies said.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has been assisting the sheriff's department on the road off of 12 Mile Road NE between Wolven Avenue NE and Summitt Avenue NE since 12:30 p.m. Friday, deputies said.

They didn't say what they're investigating, or how much longer they expect the threat to the public to remain.

Deer Trail NE is a one-way street, and a sheriff's car is at the end of it diverting traffic.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has crews on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

