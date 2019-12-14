MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Mecosta and Newaygo County deputies were led on chase Friday afternoon, after a car full of stolen property fled a traffic stop.

Around 1:30 p.m. deputies tried to stop a car in Big Rapids Township but the car sped off. The car then ran a stop sign and continued eastbound toward the City of Big Rapids.

Deputies then set up stop sticks inside the city. The suspect drove around the sticks and continued fleeing. The car then turned down a dead end road where officers tried to block them in, but the suspect sped around the officers, nearly hitting one of their cars. The suspect then headed through the city and through the edge of Ferris State University.

The car then continued into Newaygo County. Deputies there joined the pursuit, while items from the suspect's car continued to be thrown at patrol cars.

Eventually the suspect's car hit a patrol car, and ran off the road. The suspect was blocked and taken into custody. Deputies say the vehicle was full of stolen property and the driver admitted to committing a break in, near Osceola County. Deputies were also able to recover many of the stolen items thrown from the car during the pursuit.

They were able to identify where the theft happened. No officers or civilians were hurt during the chase.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.