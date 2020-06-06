Deputies respond to robbery in Holland

The robbery occurred at a Leisure Estates mobile home park in Holland.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a strong-armed robbery at approximately 1:14 p.m. Saturday.

The robbery occurred at Leisure Estates mobile home park in Holland. The victim, a 17-year-old male, said he had been robbed by unknown suspects.

The victim said he had listed some items for sale online and went to the trailer park to meet prospective buyers. The suspects grabbed the items and left in a dark colored Toyota Camry.

Police say the victim tried to grab his stuff back as the car was leaving, but he fell and sustained minor injuries when the vehicle took off.

No other details are currently available, but the incident is under investigation.

