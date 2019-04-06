KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Authorities in Kalamazoo are searching for two men who robbed someone at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Croyden Avenue near the Wyatt, a student housing center.

The victim was robbed at gunpoint by two black men in their early 20s wearing all black clothing, including black hooded sweatshirts that they used to conceal their faces. No other descriptions were provided.

The sheriff's office says one of the suspects pulled out a black, semi-automatic handgun with a silver barrel during the robbery. The two suspects were last seen leaving the area in a dark-colored car. They drove east on Croyden Avenue toward North Drake Road.

The victim was not injured in the incident. Investigators are working to find the suspects.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.