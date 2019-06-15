DALLAS — A breaking news update 11:40 p.m.

Authorities say a deputy who was found with "significant injuries to his head" was pronounced dead Friday night at a Fort Worth hospital.

The deputy was identified as Sgt. Keith Shepherd, a 19-year veteran with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

"I can tell you what I know about Keith is that he had a great reputation at the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff Bill E. Waybourn said. "He was a strong leader. He was loved. He was a great husband and a good father."

The sheriff said Shepherd had gone to lunch Friday but never returned to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Fort Worth police said they received a call at about 9:27 p.m. that a Tarrant County deputy was found shot in the sheriff's parking lot, located in the 100 block of Burnett Street.

"He was found in his vehicle with blood outside the vehicle and blood inside the vehicle," Waybourn said. "And nobody knows what happened there. And the officers that found him immediately began to do emergency medical procedures on him."

Shepherd was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

While police said there was no suspect information at this time, Waybourn said he believed there was no immediate threat to the public.

Waybourn said Fort Worth police would take the lead in the investigation.

This is a breaking news update; read below for original report

Police in Fort Worth are responding to an officer down call at the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office in Fort Worth.

The call reporting a deputy shot came in Friday night, said Tracy Carter, a spokesperson with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Carter said officers are at the scene at 200 Taylor Street.

Just before 10 p.m., an ambulance was seen with a police escort leaving the area of the Tarrant County Sheriff's parking garage.

The deputy was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities said there was no suspect information available as of 9:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.