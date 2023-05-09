WANTED | Detectives ask for public's help locating fugitive in Muskegon

Billy Joe Miel is wanted for failing to appear for sentencing on a charge of Delivery/Manufacturing of Methamphetamine as well as Possession of Methamphetamine.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Detectives from the West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) Muskegon office are looking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Billy Joe Miel, 43, is from Blue Lake Township in Muskegon County. He is described as a white man, around 5'6", 160 pounds and currently bald. Miel also has multiple tattoos, one that can be identifiable behind his left ear.

If you have information about Miel's location, you are asked to call Silent Observer at 231-722-7463 or submit an anonymous tip here.

