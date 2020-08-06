x
Canadian found in Detroit River tethered to marijuana packs

It’s the latest twist involving Glen Mousseau.
DETROIT — Federal agents say an unconscious man was discovered in the Detroit River with 265 pounds of suspected marijuana connected to him with a tow strap. 

The capture occurred in the wee hours Friday near a small island known as Celeron Island.

It’s the latest twist involving Glen Mousseau, a Canadian who was first arrested on May 10 while driving a truck in St. Clair County.

Mousseau had $97,000. Mousseau told agents that he had used a submersible to ferry drugs and cash between Michigan and Ontario. 

Mousseau had agreed to stay at a hotel while the investigation continued. But Mousseau disappeared on May 22 and hadn't been found until he was pulled from the Detroit River.  

