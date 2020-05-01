NOVI, Mich. — Authorities say the death of a toddler who was found at a suburban Detroit home has been ruled a homicide.

A man found his wife severely injured and his 2-year-old son dead when he returned from work on Friday evening.

It wasn't clear how the boy died but investigators say no one else appeared to be involved except the mother and child.

Authorities say the woman has a history of mental health issues and the husband is not considered a suspect.

The family, originally from China, came to the United States in 2014.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.