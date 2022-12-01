Dismembered human torso found inside New Orleans freezer, 1 arrested

Benjamin Beale was transported to NOPD Headquarters for questioning after investigators found what appeared to be human remains.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is under arrest after authorities reportedly found a dismembered body in a freezer on his property in New Orleans on Tuesday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers investigating a missing person’s case searched a home in the Florida Area neighborhood and found what appeared to be human remains.

Benjamin Beale, 34, was at the home at the time of the search. He was taken to NOPD headquarters for questioning and he reportedly refused to give a statement. Beale was then arrested for obstruction of justice in a death investigation.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, citing multiple law enforcement sources, said police were investigating the disappearance of Julia Dardar who was reported missing in November.

The newspaper said officers found a headless human torso in a freezer in a bus in the backyard of Beale’s home. Investigators could not confirm the identity of the person, and an autopsy is pending to determine how the person died.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate says Beale was also booked on other charges including operating a clandestine drug lab, illegal carrying of weapons, distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.