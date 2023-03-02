1 dog dies after rescue from hoarding house in Norton Shores

In total, the Norton Shores Police Department in tandem with other agencies seized 78 dogs from Cober's Canine Rescue Monday.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — An animal shelter that helped rescue multiple dogs from deplorable conditions at a Norton Shores home is reporting that one of the dogs has died.

Harbor Humane in West Olive took in 20 dogs from Cober Canine Rescue including one named Nort who suffered severe pneumonia.

He was taken to Animal Emergency Hospital and despite lifesaving efforts, he passed away Friday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the shelter posted they're heartbroken, but relieved Nort spent his last few days in a loving foster home.

In total, the Norton Shores Police Department in tandem with other agencies seized 78 dogs from Cober's Canine Rescue Monday.

They were found in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions, and were exposed to distemper, parvo, and various diseases.

The dogs' owner, Lisa Cober is charged with Cruelty to 25 or more animals, a felony.

"It was a house of horrors," said Jen Self-Aulgur, Harbor Humane's Executive Director.

She has seen a lot in 20 years, though what she saw in Cober's 600 sq. ft. Norton Shores home will haunt her.

"Just feces and urine. It was just a really sad, sad situation to see these animals in."

The other 19 dogs are at the shelter or foster homes getting play time and much needed TLC.

"These babies deserve every chance they can get to live a normal, healthy life," said Self-Aulgur.

An Ottawa County court case records search shows Cober violated a city ordinance in 2019 for having too many animals in her Egelston Township home.

She allegedly cleared the animals out within several days and was only issued citations.

Cober was also previously charged in 2014 for Larceny of a home in Port Sheldon Township where she spent 30 days in county jail.

According to Self-Aulgur, people who adopted Cober's dogs from their animal shelter within the last few years reported issues including sickness and aggression.

"This summer, there was a dog who bit a child's ear off," said Self-Aulgur. The dog was euthanized.

She hopes Cober will give up the rest of the dogs so they aren't hung up in the court system for months.

"The best thing she could do is surrender these animals over and let them go and live their life in an adopted home."

It cost the shelter thousands of dollars to treat Nort. To help them cover the cost of his treatment, as well as for the other sick dogs in their care, click here.

The rest of the dogs were taken to Pound Buddies and the Muskegon Humane Society.

Cober's probable cause conference is on February 14.

