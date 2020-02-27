ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police in Allegan County were called to a case of animal cruelty Wednesday, Feb. 26.

That evening troopers found a mixed breed medium-sized dog that was shot in the neck. The dog was found by a person in the area of 5th Street and 129th Avenue in Wayland "with a fresh gun shot wound," police said in a release Thursday.

The dog was taken to Dorr Veterinary Clinic for treatment.

Police are asking for help in order to find the owner of the dog.

Once the dog fully recovers from the shooting it will be turned over to the Allegan County Animal Shelter and put up for adoption, if the owner is not located.

If you have any information about the dog or its owner, contact the Wayland State Police Post at 269-792-2213.

