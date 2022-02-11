James Rawson is accused of shooting his ex-wife Char Rawson and killing a 21-year-old man who was also at the scene.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — We are learning more about the deadly shooting that happened Friday in Lee Township of Allegan County.

Investigators with the Allegan County Sheriff's Office have reason to believe it was domestic related.

The suspect, 38-year-old James Rawson Jr., is charged with shooting his ex-wife Char Rawson, 40, several times.

Rawson is also charged with killing 21-year-old son Samuel Williams which records show is Char's older son.

Court documents show Char Rawson was recently granted full custody of their three kids after James did not show up for court.

On Friday, November 4 Char allegedly went to get the kids from the bus stop at James' house along 104th Avenue but her son told investigators it was not her weekend and James was mad at her for that.

When she arrived, police say James came to the doorway and shot at her multiple times, striking her several times.

One of their children told police their father used an AK-47 to shoot the mother and their brother.

No word on the mother's condition today.

James was denied bond and is charged with open murder, assault with intent to murder, and felony firearms.

James is expected back in court later this month.

