Police: Door Dash driver steals $4,000 purse from family eating at Cleveland's TownHall

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is currently searching for a woman believed to have stolen an expensive designer purse from a customer at TownHall about a week and a half ago.

Officials say the suspect (believed to be a DoorDash driver) walked into the Ohio City restaurant to pick up two orders before allegedly taking the purse from the back of a chair while the customer and her family were eating. The purse is a white Chanel, and is said to be worth roughly $4,000.

The suspect is described as having long brown braids and was wearing a white t-shirt, khakis, and white flip flops. Anyone with information regarding her identity or whereabouts is asked to immediately call Det. Carrucini at (216) 623-5218.