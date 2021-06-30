x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Door Dash driver steals $4,000 purse from family eating at Cleveland's TownHall

Anyone with information regarding her identity or whereabouts is asked to immediately call (216) 623-5218.
Credit: Provided

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is currently searching for a woman believed to have stolen an expensive designer purse from a customer at TownHall about a week and a half ago.

Officials say the suspect (believed to be a DoorDash driver) walked into the Ohio City restaurant to pick up two orders before allegedly taking the purse from the back of a chair while the customer and her family were eating. The purse is a white Chanel, and is said to be worth roughly $4,000.

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter

The suspect is described as having long brown braids and was wearing a white t-shirt, khakis, and white flip flops. Anyone with information regarding her identity or whereabouts is asked to immediately call Det. Carrucini at (216) 623-5218.

More headlines: