Suspect arrested in downtown Grand Rapids bank robbery was already known to police

Timothy Andrew-Lee Crane, 30, has been charged with bank robbery and was absconding on parole on a previous robbery conviction.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Police were able to quickly identify and locate a man accused of holding up a downtown bank last week, according to court documents.

Timothy Andrew-Lee Crane, 30, is facing a bank robbery charge in connection to the holdup at the Comerica Bank at 99 Monroe Avenue.

A probable cause document reveals some Grand Rapids Police officers shown surveillance photos of the bank robbery suspect recognized him from past interactions.

Two patrol officers noted they had recently seen him in a royal blue backpack that also matched the description of the robbery suspect.

Detectives found a discarded durag, shirt and royal blue backpack nearby, court documents detail.

Inside the backpack, police said they found paperwork, mail and pill bottles with Timothy Crane's name on it.

Crane was on the run from police over the weekend, before being arrested.

Bank employees didn't see a weapon and no one was hurt during the robbery, police say.

According to online court records, Crane was absconding probation for a previous robbery conviction.

