Dozens of animals removed from Van Buren Co. farm due to neglect

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office found dead and decomposing animals on the grounds and in pens with other animals.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Dozens of animals were removed from a Van Buren County farm Tuesday after sheriff's deputies say they discovered dead and decomposing animals on the property.

The farm, located in the 9000 block of 50th Street in Columbia Township, had about 45 animals removed including a horse, goats, chickens, ducks, dogs and a cat.

Van Buren County Sheriff's deputies assisted the Department of Homeland Security in executing a search warrant at the property at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived at the farm, investigators say they found a number of farm animals living in poor conditions with no access to food or water.

Several deceased animals were also found throughout the property and inside of pens with other animals in varying states of decomposition.

No arrests were made, but the animals were taken to facilities to be assessed and cared for.

The incident is still under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.