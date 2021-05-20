Drag racer’s ‘wanton disregard’ brings prison time in deadly Wyoming crash

“You killed her. Why? Because you wanted to drag race with somebody,’’ Judge Mark Trusock said before sending Anthony Negron to prison.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who was drag racing when he slammed into another car, killing its driver, showed “wanton disregard’’ for others, a judge said before sending Anthony Negron to prison for 8-15 years.

“This is just wanton disregard; a senseless killing,’’ Judge Mark Trusock said. “And why? Because you wanted to get in a car and see if you could go faster than some other idiot.’’

The crash happened on Feb. 14, 2020. The victim, 71-year-old Norrine Young of Jenison, was heading to a friend’s house for a Valentine’s Day dinner.

Police estimate Negron was travelling at 93 mph when he struck Young’s vehicle at a Wyoming intersection. She died two days later.

Her loved ones addressed the court Thursday prior to sentencing, describing Young as a beautiful and caring person who looked out for others.

“Cooking and caring for others was my mother’s special gift,’’ Melinda Tobias said. “She would always put others before herself.’’

Vicky Sosnowski called her beloved sister’s death “senseless and shocking.’’

“I no longer have my sister due to your negligence, substance abuse and selfishness,’’ she told Negron. “You are completely numb to what painful, heartbroken affect you have caused to our family and friends.’’

Negron was speeding south on Burlingame Avenue SW when he collided with Young’s vehicle at the intersection of Porter Street. She suffered numerous broken bones and internal injuries.

Police determined that Negron had THC in his system; THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.

He was charged with reckless driving causing death and operating while intoxicated causing death. Both are 15-year felonies. Negon entered a plea to reckless driving causing death.

Before he was sentenced Thursday afternoon, Negron said he was sorry.

“I really apologize for what happened,’’ Negron said. “She did not deserve to pass away the way it happened.’’

Trusock said he was exceeding sentencing guidelines given the “absolutely outrageous set of circumstances.’’

“This was a woman who was 71 years old, who was loved and respected by friends and family members, and you killed her,’’ the judge said. “You were simply drag-racing without any concern for the public or any individual whatsoever.’’

