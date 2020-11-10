Drive-by shooting injures 18-year-old in Kalamazoo

The suspect shooter has not yet been located or identified.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is injured after being the victim of a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Kalamazoo.

Police were dispatched to a home on Clarence Street at around 2:16 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, an 18-year-old Kalamazoo man was found with a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle was driving past the victim, who was sitting in a parked car, when a back-seat occupant fired several rounds from a handgun.

The suspect vehicle was seen leaving the scene and driving north on Clarence Street.

Police say that at around 4 p.m., officers patrolling the north side of Kalamazoo found the suspect vehicle on North Rose Street. The officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver for outstanding warrants.

The suspect shooter has not yet been located or identified.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect shooting is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

