MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A driver charged in the hit-and-run death of a 6-year-old girl in western Michigan has entered a plea in the case.

Reports say that 19-year-old Dakota Welch of Muskegon pleaded no contest Thursday to leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death and driving with a suspended license resulting in death.

Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Hicks agreed to a minimum sentence of not more than 70 months, or nearly six years.

Welch earlier said there was no proof his vehicle struck the girl, Taylor Davis, in Muskegon Heights. Police have said he was arrested with the help of a man who followed the suspect June 10 from the crash scene to a mobile home park, called authorities and waited for officers to arrive.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.