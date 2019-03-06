ALLEGAN, Mich. - A Wayland man has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for a July 2018 crash that killed a newlywed couple.

Jacob Scott Damron, 22, was given his punishment Monday, June 3, after pleading no contest to two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. His minimum sentence is just over 7 years.

It was previously reported that Damron was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash.

The Heath Township crash left 24-year-old Logan Thunderland Allbaugh and 22-year-old Hannah (Kwekel) Allbaugh dead. Damron drove through a stop sign and struck their vehicle. The two had only been married for two weeks.

RELATED VIDEO:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.