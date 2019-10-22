GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The alleged driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed two people is expected in court Tuesday for his arraignment.

Jason Steven McCann, 44, is expected to be arraigned on two counts of reckless driving causing death and two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

McCann is accused of hitting and killing Todd and Tracy Fuhr Saturday night in downtown Grand Rapids. According to police, the couple was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Oakes Street SW and Grandville Avenue SW when they were struck. McCann allegedly left the scene, but a tip lead to his arrest Sunday.

Tracy and Todd Fuhr

Courtesy photo

According to arrest records, McCann has a history of driving under the influence. In 2004, he was charged with operating while impaired by liquor in Holland, according to state records. Then, in 2016, McCann was arrested and charged for operating while intoxicated in Hudsonville.

It is not yet clear if investigators believe McCann was under the influence at the time of the Saturday night crash.