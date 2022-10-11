Alleged drunk driver in deadly East Beltline crash accused of assaulting corrections officer

The 20-year-old is already facing charges in the East Beltline crash that claimed the life of 54-year-old Clarissa Duran.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver charged with driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash back in September was back in court Tuesday and now faces an additional charge.

20-year-old Brian Parks is already charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death after police say he crashed into a car back on Sept. 30 near Knapp Street and E Beltline.

54-year-old Clarissa Duran from New Mexico died in the crash. Damage to the cars shows that Parks had rear-ended Duran, which caused her to lose control, roll over and eject her, ultimately killing her.

In court Tuesday, Parks was also charged with Assaulting, Resisting, and Obstructing a corrections officer. According to the judge, Parks is accused of injuring a corrections officer at the Kent County Jail back on Oct. 3 that caused the officer to get medical treatment.

Witnesses told police that before the accident, Parks was driving recklessly, to the point where drivers had to pull off to the side of the road to avoid being hit, court documents say.

When officers arrived at the scene, Parks seemed confused and did not know where he was. Police said they found empty liquor bottles in his car.

A Preliminary Breath Test showed Parks had a 0.199 blood alcohol content level and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests indicated that he was drunk, the documents say.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, Parks was very combative with officers. Police found a large, empty bottle of vodka on Parks' dashboard, and vodka splashed all over the inside of his car. Another empty alcohol bottle was found under the seat.

In court Tuesday, the defense for Parks said he has been undergoing counseling and working on his sobriety.

Parks is expected back in court later this month.

