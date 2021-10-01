Driver in fatal August hit-and-run charged

The driver has been identified as Jack Bankson, 39, of Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they have charged the man responsible for hitting and killing a Kentwood woman in August.

The driver has been identified as Jack Bankson, 39, of Holland Township.

Bankson is charged with Failing to Stop at the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident and Operating without an Ignition Interlock Device.

His bond was set at $5,000 cash/surety.

The incident happened Aug. 15, when police say Valerie Batema was found lying unresponsive in the westbound lanes of the I-196 business loop around 1:30 a.m.

Bankson turned himself in on Aug. 26 and was arraigned on Sept. 29.

