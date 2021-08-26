Driver in fatal August hit-and-run turns himself in

The driver, a 39-year-old Holland Township man, is working with detectives. Police say the suspected vehicle, a silver 2012 Honda sedan, has been seized.

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The driver responsible for hitting and killing a woman with his car in Zeeland Township on Aug. 15 has turned himself into the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, in the area of the Westbound I-196 business loop, east of 84th Avenue.

36-year-old Valerie Batema of Kentwood died as a result of her injuries.

After the investigation is complete, the report will be sent to the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office for review for any potential criminal charges. The suspect's name is not being released at this time, pending a formal arraignment.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

