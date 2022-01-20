Driver sentenced in 2021 crash that left 2 girls injured, 2 horses dead

Benjamin Ralston was supposed to turn himself into authorities Wednesday night but did not.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The driver responsible for the death of two horses and injuries to two girls has been sentenced. On April 5, 2021 Benjamin Ralston of Ravenna drove off of Barnes Road, colliding with two girls riding on horseback.

Ralston pled no contest to three charges: Operating while impaired, a moving violation causing serious impairment of body function, and driving failure to maintain security.

According to the Muskegon County Prosecutor, Ralston's toxicology report showed amphetamines and fentanyl in his system at the time of the accident which caused the impairment, not alcohol.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 12 months probation, which according to a 60th district court administrator has the goal of sobriety, as well as paying $6,444.50 in restitution.

Ralston is no stranger to vehicle violations. Court documents show several other charges in a short period of time. On July 15, Rolston was charged with a driving failure to maintain security, which he pleaded guilty to.

On Aug. 24, he was charged with driving with a suspended license. On Nov. 17, he was again charged with driving with a suspended license, as well as failure to report an accident. He pleaded not guilty to the three most recent charges.

Rolston was ordered to turn himself in to authorities Wednesday night following his sentencing, but did not. The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office says in cases like this, a judge will typically order a bench warrant for an arrest if Ralston does not turn himself in.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.