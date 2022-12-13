Duo accused of string of armed robberies in Grand Rapids, neighboring areas

Law enforcement believe the two men are responsible for at least five armed robberies in Grand Rapids, and potentially more outside of the city.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men are accused of robbing multiple people at gunpoint around Grand Rapids in November, court documents reveal.

Baylee Levitt, 22, and Arthur Alexander, 20, are facing multiple counts of armed robbery and assault with intent to rob while armed charges.

This stems from at least five reports of armed robberies in Grand Rapids between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30.

One of the reported robberies happened at 50 Kirtland St. SW in Grand Rapids, while another occurred at Mary Waters Park, detectives said.

Victims told police that two men approached them, pulled out a firearm, pointed it at them and demanded they empty their pockets.

Detectives claim in probable cause documents that both Levitt and Alexander admitted to being involved in the Kirtland Street robbery as well as others that hadn't been reported to the police.

Investigators believe there may be other armed robberies involving the two suspects.

If you have any helpful information or are a victim that has not previously filed a police report, you are encouraged to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.

