Duty to intervene: Floyd cops spoke up but didn't step in

Lawyers say the officers spoke out in the moment, but failed to stop Chauvin.

Minneapolis police have for years required officers to intervene when they see colleagues using unreasonable force.

But that didn't save George Floyd and experts say such rules will always run up against police culture and fear of being branded a "rat."

Power dynamics may have been magnified in the Floyd case because two of the four officers were rookies and the most senior officer on the scene was a training officer, Derek Chauvin.

Even though the rookies' lawyers say the men spoke out in the moment, they ultimately failed to stop Chauvin when he had his knee on Floyd's neck.

