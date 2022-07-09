Neighbors: Elderly couple targeted in rural Oceana Co. home invasion

The break-in happened overnight Wednesday near Mears.

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are investigating a developing story out of Oceana County Wednesday.

The home invasion happened in the 5000 block of West Fox Road near Mears, according to investigators with the Oceana County Sheriff's Office.

Footage obtained near the property overnight showed multiple agencies had responded early Wednesday.

The incident reportedly involved a couple in their 80s, neighbors said.

A nearby business told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the break-in sent the couple to the hospital. If both were injured and the severity of those injuries remained unclear at the time of publication.

The suspected burglar later stole the couple's vehicle and left the scene, according to investigators.

The vehicle's status was not known Wednesday and it remains unknown if Oceana County deputies have identified a suspect.

Neighbors told 13 ON YOUR SIDE a similar incident had occurred in the area approximately a month earlier.

Investigators couldn't be reached for confirmation ahead of publication Wednesday.

This article will be updated with any additional details as they're received.

