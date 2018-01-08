GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Tracy Bronson, 57, was sentenced to 37 months in prison for stealing more than $573,000 from the Calhoun Conservation District, which is a unit of government that maintains and improves land, water and wildlife.

Between 2014 and 2017, the Calhoun Conservation District (CCD) received more than $446,000 in federal funding. During that time period, Bronson embezzled a total of $573,159 while she was the executive director of the CCD.

Bronson wrote herself more than 400 checks and used CCD credit cards for personal expenses. She tried to hide the embezzling by altering the records and creating a fake monthly account statement.

The 57-year-old later admitted that most of the money was spent at a local casino.

She was charged in February 2018, and she pled guilty to the theft. Bronson was ordered to pay exactly the amount she stole in restitution.

