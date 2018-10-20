MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A doctor at the Macomb County Jail is accused of trading candy and cigarettes for a sex act with an inmate and having inappropriate contact with other prisoners, authorities said Friday.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said Steven Cogswell of Waterford had encounters with three inmates in September and October.

Cogswell turned himself in Friday morning and is expected to be arraigned on six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct at 41B District Court in Clinton Township.

The victims were 27, 29 and 31 years old. They were from Port Huron, Roseville and Sterling Heights, respectively.

Cogswell, 53, touched two of the women's genital areas in a sexual manner. One of the women performed sexual acts on Cogswell in exchange for candy and tobacco, Wickersham said. The incidents happened in an examination room.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham speaks to the media on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. (Photo: Omar Abdel-Baqui)

“We received a note from one of the inmates referencing this complaint,” Wickersham said at a news conference Friday. "When this allegation came to light, we immediately jumped on it."

Cogswell was employed by Correct Care Solutions, which provides medical care for inmates in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb, said Wickersham.

Cogswell saw about 20-30 patients a day at the Macomb County Jail, Wickersham said. He was first employed on Aug. 8., his last day was at the jail was Sept. 14.